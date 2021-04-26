NV5 Global inks $50M contract for New York City Department of Design and Construction
Apr. 26, 2021 2:58 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)NVEEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NV5 Global (NVEE +0.8%) bags a $50M term agreement with the New York City Department of Design and Construction (or NYCDDC) to provide resident engineering inspection services throughout the five boroughs of New York City.
- This award is NV5’s second consecutive term agreement with NYCDDC to perform REI services.
- “NV5’s years of experience delivering engineering design, inspection, environmental, and consulting services throughout New York City have built our reputation as experts in the City’s unique infrastructure and building codes. We are proud to contribute to infrastructure maintenance and improvements that support New York City’s residents, visitors, and business community.” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO.