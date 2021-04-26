InnerScope Hearing inks LOI to license Audio Cardio sound therapy tech
Apr. 26, 2021 3:01 PM ETInnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (INND)INNDBy: SA News Team
- InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCPK:INND +0.6%) has signed a Letter of Intent Agreement (LOI) with Audio Cardio for the worldwide license for full commercial rights to develop, market, and sell an InnerScope branded subscription-based mobile app utilizing AudioCardio's proprietary software.
- The LOI, which excludes rights in Japan, Korea, and China, requires the companies to execute a material definitive agreement within 60 days.
- AudioCardio will also grant the rights for InnerScope to market and resell the AudioCardio Hearing Training sound therapy mobile subscription-based app in any country (excluding Japan, Korea, and China) through its various retail distribution channels and websites.