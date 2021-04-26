PulteGroup Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 3:02 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)PHMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+26.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PHM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.