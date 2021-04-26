ABB Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 3:06 PM ETABB Ltd (ABB)ABBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.89B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operational EBITDA estimate of $864M and margin of 12.8%.
- The consensus Orders estimate is $7.53B and cash flow from operations estimate $243.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, ABB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.