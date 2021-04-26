AMD server sales, margins and global chip shortage in focus for Q1 earnings report
Apr. 26, 2021 3:07 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)AMDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +3.2%) will report first quarter results after the bell tomorrow. The pandemic's continuing work-from-home demand could lead to upside for the Computing and Graphics business, somewhat offset by the global semiconductor shortage.
- The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom business are expected to show continued strength from the current game console cycle and servers, including the new EPYC Milan.
- Consensus estimates forecast 78% revenue growth to $3.18B and $0.44 EPS.
- Analysts expect AMD to report $1.91B in Computing and Graphics sales and $1.28B in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom revenue.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected at 46%. Soft margin performance last quarter (44.8% vs. the company's 48.1% guidance) sunk shares after the earnings report.
- For Q2, analysts expect AMD to guide revenue of $3.23B and gross margin of 46.6%.
- Recent news: Last week, AMD rival Intel reported Q1 beats but its margins were weak and data center sales fell 20% on the year.
- Earlier this month, Raymond James emerged bullish on AMD, saying the company's transistor lead on Intel should continue through 2024.