Streamers continue gaining prestige ground with Oscar wins
Apr. 26, 2021 3:07 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLX, DIS, T, T, AMZNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments
- On an Oscars night that fewer people than ever actually watched, the streaming services that had filled a void left by a year largely without moviegoing also cleaned up on some statues.
- Counting the company tolls, Netflix (NFLX +0.5%) won a leading seven Oscars, though it missed out on the night's top prizes. Its Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom each won two smaller-category honors, and My Octopus Teacher claimed best documentary.
- Netflix had led all distributors in nominations, with a company-record 35.
- Meanwhile, key honors went to Nomadland, produced by Searchlight and primarily released on Hulu (DIS +0.7%). The film won best picture, beat actress and best director honors. Pixar also drew two wins (Soul won best animated feature and best original score) to bring Disney's total to 5.
- HBO Max (T -1.5%) also wasn't left out of the streaming Oscar party, thanks to Warner Bros. distribution plan. Warner's Judas and the Black Messiah won awards for best supporting actor and best song, and had debuted on HBO Max simultaneously with its theatrical release. Overall Warner Bros. won three prizes.
- Amazon.com (AMZN +2.5%) won two Oscars, for sound and editing, with its film Sound of Metal.