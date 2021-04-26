Axalta partners with Chery JETOUR for sustainable development of auto industry in China
Apr. 26, 2021
- A global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, Axalta (AXTA +0.2%) signs a strategic cooperation agreement with JETOUR, a Chery Holding's brand, to partner on its Intelligent and Healthy Ecological Vehicle Project.
- Since 1999, Axalta has partnered with Chery, a top automobile manufacturer in China, to supply advanced sustainable coating technology.
- "As two leading companies in the automotive industry, we are delighted to deepen our strategic partnership. Axalta is committed to providing value to our customers through the development and delivery of environmentally responsible mobility coatings solutions." said Dr. Yan Fucheng, Product Engineering Director for Axalta's Mobility Coatings business in China.