Waste Management Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 3:09 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)WMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.04B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $1.12B.
- Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.