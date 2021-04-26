Raytheon Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 3:11 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)RTXBy: Meghavi Singh
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-53.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.33B (-15.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects operating income $1.39B.
- Over the last 2 years, RTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.