Zeta Global files for NYSE listing
Apr. 26, 2021 3:12 PM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)ZETABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Zeta Global (ZETA) has filed registration statement with SEC for the proposed initial public offering of its common stock; however, the number of shares to be offered and the price range has not been determined yet.
- The stock will be applied for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZETA".
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.....repurchase of some of its outstanding restricted stock and to fund the possible investments in, or acquisitions of, complementary businesses, services or technologies," as per the statement in form S-1.
- Zeta is a omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides consumer intelligence and marketing automation software to enterprises.
- Source: Zeta's Form S-1
- Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.