Principal Financial Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)PFGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.73B
- Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.