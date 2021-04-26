Schlumberger adds ex-Orsted Wind CEO Leupold to board
- Schlumberger (SLB +2.9%) extends last Friday's post-earnings gain after naming former Orsted Wind Power CEO Samuel Leupold to its board, as it implements its strategy to deploy sustainable technologies, according to an 8-K filing.
- Leupold was CEO of Orsted Wind Power during 2013-18, as the group became one of the world's leading developers and owner of offshore wind assets, and since 2019 has been Chairman of Wind Energy at Green Investment Group, a global green infrastructure investor owned by the Macquarie Group.
- Leupold adds "some serious heft" to Schlumberger's substainability and energy transition goals, Evercore ISI analyst James West says.
- Separately, Reuters reports some personnel moves for Schlumberger's New Energy unit: Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, is appointed Finance Director, and Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, is named Emissions Business Director.
- Also, Stephens upgrades Schlumberger shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $35 price target, raised from $27, saying the company's strategy and macro landscape are coming together.
- Schlumberger last week reported slightly better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, and said it sees international drilling activity ramping up this year and beyond.