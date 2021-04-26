Nel ASA enters framework agreement with Aibel
Apr. 26, 2021 3:28 PM ETNel ASA (NLLSY)NLLSYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSY) enters into a framework agreement with the major energy service company Aibel.
- Aibel is a service company within the oil, gas and offshore wind industries, providing customers with engineering, construction, modifications and maintenance solutions for offshore and onshore projects throughout the project's entire life cycle.
- "The agreement with Nel marks an important milestone for Aibel and represents another strategic step in our ongoing business transformation towards renewable energy segments. Together with Nel we foresee many new business opportunities in a fast-growing, green energy industry," says Aibel's President & CEO Mads Andersen.