Treace Medical extends gains after a 50% rise on public debut
Apr. 26, 2021 3:35 PM ETTreace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)TMCIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After pricing its IPO at $17.00 per share, Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI +14.7%) rose ~50.2% on the first day of public trading to close $25.53 per share. Rising more than a tenth in value so far, the stock has extended the gains today.
- The orthopedic medical device company initially targeted $90.2M in gross proceeds, but later upsized the offering to raise $106.3M.
- Treace Medical has yet to record profits. However, in 2020 its net losses dropped ~14.0% YoY to $3.7M on $57.4M of revenue which rose ~45.5% YoY.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones thought that the company’s IPO was ‘worth a look’ given its impressive revenue growth during the pandemic with breakeven at the operational level.