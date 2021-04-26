Treace Medical extends gains after a 50% rise on public debut

  • After pricing its IPO at $17.00 per share, Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI +14.7%) rose ~50.2% on the first day of public trading to close $25.53 per share. Rising more than a tenth in value so far, the stock has extended the gains today.
  • The orthopedic medical device company initially targeted $90.2M in gross proceeds, but later upsized the offering to raise $106.3M.
  • Treace Medical has yet to record profits. However, in 2020 its net losses dropped ~14.0% YoY to $3.7M on $57.4M of revenue which rose ~45.5% YoY.
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones thought that the company’s IPO was ‘worth a look’ given its impressive revenue growth during the pandemic with breakeven at the operational level.
