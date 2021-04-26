Amkor tops Q1 profit estimate and improves margins

Apr. 26, 2021 4:01 PM ETAmkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)AMKRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) reports record first quarter net sales of $1.33B, up 15% on the year, and GAAP EPS of $0.49, which is three cents ahead of consensus estimates.
  • Note: Amkor only has one analyst providing its "consensus," and the analyst doesn't provide revenue figures.
  • Gross margin improved from 16.4% in last year's quarter to 20%. Operating margin improved from 7.3% to 10.9%. The improvements were driven by high utilization rates across the company's factories during the quarter.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $800M at the end of the quarter with total debt of $1.1B.
  • “Continued strength in Advanced packaging and year-on-year growth of 13% in our Mainstream business led to better than seasonal results in Communications and to sequential growth in Automotive & Industrial, Consumer, and Computing end markets,” says Amkor CEO Giel Rutten.
  • For the second quarter, Amkor forecasts net sales of $1.29-1.39B (no consensus comparison), gross margin of 17-20%, and $0.32-0.52 EPS (consensus: $0.43).
  • Full-year capex is expected to come in around $700M.
