AGNC Investment Q1 earnings beat consensus, TBNV exceeds pre-pandemic level
Apr. 26, 2021 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) By: Liz Kiesche
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) rises 1.6% in after-market trading as its Q1 net spread and dollar roll income per share of 76 cents beats consensus of 63 cents and 75 cents in Q4 2020.
- Includes 29 cents per common share of dollar roll income associated with AGNC's $32.0B average net long position in forward purchases and sales of agency MBS in the TBA market.
- Excludes 40 cents per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates.
- Tangible net book value per common share of $17.72 at March 31, 2021 vs. $16.71 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Economic return of 8.2% in Q1 represents its fourth straight quarter of 7.5% or more and its tangible net book value per common share of $17.72 now exceeds its pre-pandemic level of $17.66 as of Dec. 31, 2019.
- "Our higher coupon specified pools were only marginally lower in price during the quarter, as the benefits of slower projected prepayments outweighed the duration impact associated with higher discount rates, said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain.
- "Additionally, our hedge portfolio, which was comprised mainly of intermediate and longer-term hedges, contributed to our positive results, with hedge gains exceeding the aggregate price declines on our asset portfolio," he added.
- Sees prepayment rates moderating in coming months.
- 8.2% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter, comprised of 36 cents dividends per common share and $1.01 increase in TNBV per common share; compares with 7.5% in previous quarter.
- Cash and unencumbered agency MBS totaled ~$5.2B at March 31, 2021 vs. ~$5.4B at Dec. 31, 2020, excludes unencumbered CRT and non-agency securities and assets held at the company's broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities.
- AGNC's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 24.6% in Q1 vs. 27.6% in Q4 2020.
- AGNC repurchased $215M, or 13.4M shares, of its common stock during Q1.
- Conference call on April 27 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Previously (April 26): AGNC Investment EPS beats by $0.13