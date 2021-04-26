Enterprise Products sues San Antonio municipal utility for $100M gas bill
- Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has filed a lawsuit against San Antonio municipal power utility CPS Energy, alleging failure to pay nearly $100M for natural gas delivered during the February winter storm in Texas.
- "CPS Energy is now engaging in a coordinated plan to avoid paying its bills," the lawsuit claims, saying the utility has offered $38.83/MMBtu for the gas.
- The lawsuit does not state the per-unit price Enterprise seeks, but Houston gas prices skyrocketed to $400/MMBtu during the storm from ~$4.50/MMBtu a week earlier, levels that pushed at least three electricity providers to declare bankruptcy.
- CPS Energy previously sued Texas grid operator ERCOT seeking to block it from issuing a default for unpaid power charges.
- Enterprise is expected to report Q1 earnings that analysts say will benefit from the sharp rise in gas prices during the storm; rival Kinder Morgan last week reported a ~$1B boost to Q1 earnings from selling high-priced natural gas to utilities.