Ameriprise stock climbs after Q1 earnings beat, dividend raised

Apr. 26, 2021 4:44 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)AMPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $5.43 beats the average analyst estimate of $4.71 and jumped from $4.29, excluding a tax benefit, in the prior-year quarter.
  • The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 8.7% to $1.13 per share. AMP shares rise 2.4% in after-hours trading.
  • Q1 adjusted operating net revenue of $3.35B vs. consensus of 3.28B and $3.00B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Assets under management and administration were $1.14T, up from $1.10T at the end of Q4 2020.
  • AMP reports more than $14B of client net inflows from Advice & Wealth Management and Asset Management during the quarter.
  • Q1 Advice & Wealth Management net revenue of $1.88B increased 11% Y/Y; pretax adjusted operating earnings of $389M increased 3% Y/Y, driven by strong flows, higher transactional activity, and expense management.
  • Q1 Asset Management net revenue of $828M rose 21% Y/Y; pretax adjusted operating earnings of $228M jumped 45% Y/Y.
  • Q1 Retirement & Protection Solutions net revenue of $787M increased 4% Y/Y; pretax adjusted earnings of $183M rose 10%.
  • Conference call on April 27 at 9:00 AM ET.
