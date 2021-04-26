ICF nabs $46M disaster recovery contract from Puerto Rico government
Apr. 26, 2021 4:54 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)ICFIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Government of Puerto Rico's Public Private Partnership Authority recently awarded ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $46M contract that includes elements of ICF's previous work to provide project formulation services to support long-term disaster recovery from hurricanes Irma and María and hazard mitigation efforts to protect against future disasters.
- The contract includes an initial four-month term through June 30, 2021, plus two additional one-year options to extend.
- In partnership with local experts and partners, the company has implemented mitigation and recovery efforts for 100+ U.S. state and local entities, post 50+ different disaster declarations, funded by multiple federal sources.