ICF nabs $46M disaster recovery contract from Puerto Rico government

Apr. 26, 2021 4:54 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)ICFIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The Government of Puerto Rico's Public Private Partnership Authority recently awarded ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $46M contract that includes elements of ICF's previous work to provide project formulation services to support long-term disaster recovery from hurricanes Irma and María and hazard mitigation efforts to protect against future disasters.
  • The contract includes an initial four-month term through June 30, 2021, plus two additional one-year options to extend.
  • In partnership with local experts and partners, the company has implemented mitigation and recovery efforts for 100+ U.S. state and local entities, post 50+ different disaster declarations, funded by multiple federal sources.
