Applied Genetic trades lower after announcing the departure of chief scientific officer

  • Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) has lost ~4.9% in post-market trading after announcing the resignation of its chief scientific officer Mark Shearman.
  • Shearman is leaving to ‘pursue another opportunity,’ and will remain with the company through June 4, 2021, to support a smooth transition, Applied Genetic said in a statement.
  • Dr. Matthew Feinsod, executive VP of Global Strategy and Development is likely to take over Dr. Shearman’s responsibilities.
  • The company has already hired a recruiting firm as it intends to expand its leadership team in preparation for the upcoming late-stage development and commercialization of its pipeline.
  • “Mark successfully led the advancement of our pipeline” said Sue Washer, CEO of Applied Genetic.
  • “Our focus now spans development stages from the Phase 2/3 clinical program in XLRP, Phase 1/2 clinical programs in ACHM to IND enabling studies for promising product candidates in CNS, Otology and Ophthalmology.”
  • In January, Applied Genetic announced preliminary results from ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials involving patients with achromatopsia.
