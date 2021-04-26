Applied Genetic trades lower after announcing the departure of chief scientific officer
Apr. 26, 2021 4:57 PM ETApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)AGTCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) has lost ~4.9% in post-market trading after announcing the resignation of its chief scientific officer Mark Shearman.
- Shearman is leaving to ‘pursue another opportunity,’ and will remain with the company through June 4, 2021, to support a smooth transition, Applied Genetic said in a statement.
- Dr. Matthew Feinsod, executive VP of Global Strategy and Development is likely to take over Dr. Shearman’s responsibilities.
- The company has already hired a recruiting firm as it intends to expand its leadership team in preparation for the upcoming late-stage development and commercialization of its pipeline.
- “Mark successfully led the advancement of our pipeline” said Sue Washer, CEO of Applied Genetic.
- “Our focus now spans development stages from the Phase 2/3 clinical program in XLRP, Phase 1/2 clinical programs in ACHM to IND enabling studies for promising product candidates in CNS, Otology and Ophthalmology.”
- In January, Applied Genetic announced preliminary results from ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials involving patients with achromatopsia.