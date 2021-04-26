SBA Communications jumps 7% after strong Q1 across the board

  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is up 6.5% postmarket after its Q1 earnings report, where it boosted adjusted funds from operations and logged a strong services quarter following the wrap-up of the record-breaking 5G spectrum auction.
  • Revenues grew 6% to $548.7M overall; site leasing revenue rose 2.6% to $505.1M while site development revenue jumped 76.6% to $43.6M.
  • Tower cash flow did better than expected, rising 3.5% to $411.8M.
  • And net loss narrowed substantially, to $11.7M from a year-ago loss of $127.1M.
  • EBITDA rose 5.4% to $390.1M, and adjusted funds from operations jumped 10.2% to $286.3M.
  • It's a strong start to 2021, CEO/president Jeffrey Stoops says: “We produced very solid year-over-year growth in AFFO per share while operationally executing at a very high level. We had several notable accomplishments since the start of the year, including the closing of our exciting PG&E acquisition, the completion of the lowest cost unsecured senior notes offering in our history, and the execution of new master agreements with both Verizon Wireless and Dish."
  • It ended the quarter with $12.1B in total debt, and $240.2M in liquidity. Net debt to annualized EBITDA ratio was 7.6x, and net secured debt ratio was 5.0x.
  • Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
