FDA accepts Reata's chronic kidney disease treatment bardoxolone NDA for review
Apr. 26, 2021 5:03 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)RETABy: SA News Team
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) says that the FDA has accepted its NDA for bardoxolone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome for review and has set an action date of February 25, 2022.
- The health regulator also advised the company that it is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
- Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of CKD caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, which is a major structural component of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidney.
- If approved, bardoxolone may be the first therapy to slow the progression of kidney disease in patients with the serious and debilitating disease.
- Earlier today, Barclays initiated shares of Reata with an overweight rating and a $155 price target.
- Shares are up 3.6% in after-hours trading after closing up 13.2%.