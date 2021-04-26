SS&C stock rallies after strong full-year forecast
- SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) gains 2.8% after hours as Q1 results beat revenue estimates with $1.23B (up 4% Y/Y) and $1.18 EPS, which is $0.08 above consensus.
- Non-GAAP operating margin improved 80 bps on the year to 38.5%.
- Cash from operating activities totaled $185.7M. The company ended the quarter with $253.7M in cash and equivalents and $6.6B in gross debt.
- "SS&C continues to perform as our first quarter 2021 strong results exemplify. Sales strength in alternatives, Intralinks, and our software businesses all contributed to our 4.9 percent growth in adjusted revenue and 2.9 percent adjusted organic revenue growth," says CEO Bill Stone. "As we emerge from this pandemic, our pipelines are building, our salesforce is growing and we continue to deliver client solutions. We have several new technologies in the works, including next generation solutions for transfer agency, institutional and investment management, and insurance. The lasting effects from the past 12-14 months include increased need for cloud-based solutions, enhancing the digital experience, and simplifying user interfaces. We look forward to capitalizing on these trends"
- For Q2, revenue is expected at $1.19-1.23B (consensus: $1.18B) and EPS of $1.10-1.16 (consensus: $1.11).
- Looking at the year, the company forecast revenue of $4.825-4.965B (consensus: $4.62B) and $4.54-4.76 (consensus: $4.53).
