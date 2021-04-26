MKS Instruments reports upside Q1 results with strong forecast
Apr. 26, 2021
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares are up 1.8% after the company reported upside first quarter results with upside second quarter guidance.
- Q1 sales were up 30% on the year to $694M. EPS was $2.56, a solid $0.36 above consensus. MKS hit new records on both the top and bottom lines.
- Operating cash flow totaled $127M with FCF of $100M, up 55% on the year.
- “We delivered another quarter of record revenue and earnings, as we continue to see strong demand trends in our Semiconductor Market, as well as an acceleration in revenue from our Advanced Markets,” says CEO John T.C. Lee. “In our Semiconductor Market, demand was broad-based, as we delivered new quarterly revenue records for our Pressure, Valves, and Flow solutions, while also delivering another robust quarter in Power solutions."
- For Q2, MKS expects revenue of $710-770M versus the $654.76 consensus and $2.66-3.18 vs. $2.23.
