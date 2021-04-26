Sun Communities boosts 2021 core FFO guidance on strong demand

Apr. 26, 2021
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) boosts its 2021 core FFO per share guidance range to $5.92-$6.08 from its previous range of $5.79-$5.95 and exceeding the consensus estimate of $5.82.
  • The REIT expects Q2 core FFO per share of $1.57-$1.63, higher than the consensus of $1.47.
  • Expects 2021 same-community net operating income growth of 7.5%-8.5%, up from its previous view of 5.6%-6.6%; sees Q2 same-community NOI growth of 16.4%-17.4%.
  • Q1 core FFO per share of $1.26 easily beats the average analyst estimate of $1.15 and improved from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 same-community NOI increased by 2.7%Y/Y; same-community occupancy improved by 190 basis points to 98.8% vs. 96.9% at March 31, 2020.
  • Manufactured Housing and RV revenue producing sites increased by 514 sites in Q1 2021, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3% at March 31, 2021, vs. an increase of 300 sites in Q1 2020 and total portfolio occupancy of 96.7% at March 31, 2020.
  • "Sustained demand for affordable housing and the desire for RV vacations are providing strong tailwinds, while marinas continue to exhibit durable customer retention and growth," said CEO Gary Shiffman.
  • "With increased rates of vaccination and the beginning of a return to normalcy, we are seeing higher forward RV bookings providing better visibility into a stronger year ahead," he added.
  • Conference call on April 27 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (April 26): Sun Communities FFO beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
