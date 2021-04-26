Saudi Aramco weighs sale of stake in natural gas pipelines - Bloomberg
Apr. 26, 2021 5:53 PM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is considering the sale of a stake in its natural gas pipeline network to help free up cash and attract more international investors, Bloomberg reports.
- Any deal could raise billions of dollars for Aramco depending how a transaction is structured, according to the report.
- Aramco's Master Gas System infrastructure has a current capacity of ~9.6B cf/day.
- Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has started selling stakes in non-core assets to help maintain the company's $75B dividend, most of which goes to the Saudi government.
- Earlier this month, Aramco announced a deal to raise more than $12B by selling a stake in its oil pipeline unit to a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners.