Alexzndria Real Estate lifts midpoint for 2021 adjusted FFO guidance

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) narrows its 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance range, lifting its midpoint to $7.73 from its previous outlook midpoint of $7.70.
  • Sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $7.68-$7.78; had seen $7.60-$7.80 in its Feb. 1, 2021 guidance.
  • Expects net operating income growth of 1.5%-3.5% for the year, up from its previous range of 1.0%-3.0%; on a cash basis, ARE sees NOI growth of 4.3%-6.3%, up from its prior view of 4.0%-6.0%.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.91 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.84 and increased from $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.
  • ARE shares fall 0.6% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call on April 27 at 3:00 PM ET.
  • Previously (April 26): Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (April 26)
