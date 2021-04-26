Alexzndria Real Estate lifts midpoint for 2021 adjusted FFO guidance
Apr. 26, 2021 6:00 PM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)AREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) narrows its 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance range, lifting its midpoint to $7.73 from its previous outlook midpoint of $7.70.
- Sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $7.68-$7.78; had seen $7.60-$7.80 in its Feb. 1, 2021 guidance.
- Expects net operating income growth of 1.5%-3.5% for the year, up from its previous range of 1.0%-3.0%; on a cash basis, ARE sees NOI growth of 4.3%-6.3%, up from its prior view of 4.0%-6.0%.
- Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.91 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.84 and increased from $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.
- ARE shares fall 0.6% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call on April 27 at 3:00 PM ET.
