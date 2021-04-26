RealNetworks -8% on preliminary estimates for its first-quarter, stock offering
Apr. 26, 2021 6:15 PM ETRealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK)RNWKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) slides 8% in post-market trading after reporting its Q1 2021 preliminary estimates in SEC filing.
- The company says it expects its Q1 revenue to range between $15.7 - $15.9M with adjusted EBITDA loss to show year-over-year improvement.
- In the mobile services segment, it expects to report revenue from the SAFR business growing 160% and from the Kontxt business growing 10% Y/Y with increases from its growth businesses offsetting lower revenue from the ringback tones business.
- SAFR and Kontxt revenue as a percentage of mobile services revenue to grow to 29% for the quarter, compared to 23% for FY20.
- The company expects to report revenue from media segment and gaming segment as being relatively flat Y/Y, with sequential growth in gaming segment related to its free-to-play business to be offset by revenue declines in its classic games business.
- Guidance: RealNetworks sees its full-year 2021 revenue to be flat Y/Y. However, it expects to see a double-digit revenue growth in 2022 and 2023, driven by the company’s artificial intelligence-focused products, SAFR and Kontxt, as well as its games business.
- Stock Offering: The company has also announced the start of an underwritten public offering of its common stock, which includes additional 15% underwriters' overallotment option.
- Price, volume and other terms not yet determined.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceed for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- "There is not a whole lot of growth yet as the growing parts are still fairly small and much of the legacy business is either stagnant or shrinking," writes Shareholders Unite in its article on Seeking Alpha "RealNetworks Turns A Corner."