Final module placed for Southern's Vogtle nuclear project

Apr. 26, 2021 7:38 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power today announced two major milestones for the Unit 3 and 4 construction projects expanding the $25B-plus Vogtle nuclear power plant.
  • In the last major crane lift at the site after nearly a decade of work, a massive water tank was lifted to its position atop the Unit 4 containment vessel and shield building roof, ensuring that all modules for the project now are set in place.
  • Also, hot functional testing has been started for Unit 3, which will enter commercial operations first among the two new units at Vogtle, sometime later this year or early next year.
  • Hot functional testing is conducted to verify the successful operation of reactor components and systems together and confirm the reactor is ready for fuel load.
  • Southern has "had some issues with large projects," but earnings, revenue and dividends have increased anyway, PendragonY writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
