Final module placed for Southern's Vogtle nuclear project
Apr. 26, 2021
- Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power today announced two major milestones for the Unit 3 and 4 construction projects expanding the $25B-plus Vogtle nuclear power plant.
- In the last major crane lift at the site after nearly a decade of work, a massive water tank was lifted to its position atop the Unit 4 containment vessel and shield building roof, ensuring that all modules for the project now are set in place.
- Also, hot functional testing has been started for Unit 3, which will enter commercial operations first among the two new units at Vogtle, sometime later this year or early next year.
- Hot functional testing is conducted to verify the successful operation of reactor components and systems together and confirm the reactor is ready for fuel load.
