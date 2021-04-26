O-I Glass rallies after $610M asbestos settlement deal

Apr. 26, 2021 1:51 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)OIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • O-I Glass (OI +4.5%) surges to a new 52-week high after its Paddock Enterprises unit reaches an agreement with representatives for asbestos personal injury claimants on a reorganization plan.
  • The company says it would fund a $610M Section 524(g) trust as part of the potential plan to address all current and future asbestos personal injury claims against Paddock.
  • The agreement, if finalized, "would remove any uncertainty about OI's ultimate asbestos liability, and that would be an undoubtedly positive development for the company," KeyBanc analysts say, according to Bloomberg.
  • O-I has said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings to come in below earlier guidance due to the impact of February's severe weather.
