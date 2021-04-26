Otis rises to new highs after Q1 earnings beat and raise
Apr. 26, 2021
- Otis Worldwide (OTIS +7.1%) lifts to a new all-time high after easily beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues while also issuing upside guidance for the full year.
- Q1 GAAP operating profit rose to $509M from $329M in the year-ago quarter, and GAAP operating profit margin increased 180 bps to 14.9%.
- Otis says its New Equipment orders rose by the high teens, with growth in every region, as well as increased organic sales and margin expansion in both its NewEquipment and Service segments.
- The company says its positive momentum allows it to raise full-year guidance, increase dividends by 20% and enhance its share buyback program to $500M.
- For FY 2021, Otis expects EPS of $2.78-$2.84, above $2.73 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $13.6B-$13.9B, also ahead of $13.53B consensus, as well as free cash flow of $1.35B-$1.45B.