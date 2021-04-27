Gilead Sciences to expand availability of remdesivir in India
- In response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is providing its voluntary licensing partners with technical assistance, support for the addition of new local manufacturing facilities and the donation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to rapidly scale up production of remdesivir.
- Remdesivir is approved in India for restricted emergency use for the treatment of severe COVID-19.
- In addition, the company will also donate minimum 450K vials of Veklury (remdesivir) to help address the immediate needs of Indian patients.
- All seven of Gilead’s licensees based in India have significantly accelerated production of remdesivir by scaling up their batch sizes, adding new manufacturing facilities and/or onboarding local contract manufacturers across the country.
- Remdesivir has been approved or authorized for temporary use as a COVID-19 treatment in approx. 50 countries worldwide, including the U.S.