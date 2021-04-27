HSBC Holdings Adjusted pretax profit up 109%

Apr. 27, 2021 12:37 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)HSBCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19.
  • Adjusted Revenue of $13.27B (-3.2% Y/Y)
  • Common equity Tier 1 ratio 15.9%
  • Adjusted profit before tax $6.39B, 109% or $3.3B higher than $3.06B in Q1 2020.
  • Outlook and strategic update: ECL charge for 2021 to be below the medium-term range of 30bps to 40bps of average loans indicated at 2020 annual results.
  • HSBC expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in customer lending during 2021.
  • The company targets a RoTE of greater than or equal to 10% in the medium term, while maintaining a CET1 ratio above 14%.
  • As indicated in February 2021, HSBC do not intend to pay quarterly dividends during 2021 but will consider whether to announce an interim dividend at the 2021 half-year results in August.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.