HSBC Holdings Adjusted pretax profit up 109%
Apr. 27, 2021 12:37 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)HSBCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19.
- Adjusted Revenue of $13.27B (-3.2% Y/Y)
- Common equity Tier 1 ratio 15.9%
- Adjusted profit before tax $6.39B, 109% or $3.3B higher than $3.06B in Q1 2020.
- Outlook and strategic update: ECL charge for 2021 to be below the medium-term range of 30bps to 40bps of average loans indicated at 2020 annual results.
- HSBC expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in customer lending during 2021.
- The company targets a RoTE of greater than or equal to 10% in the medium term, while maintaining a CET1 ratio above 14%.
- As indicated in February 2021, HSBC do not intend to pay quarterly dividends during 2021 but will consider whether to announce an interim dividend at the 2021 half-year results in August.
- Press Release