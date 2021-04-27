UBS Q1 net income of $1.8B hit by $774M loss due to Archegos debacle
Apr. 27, 2021 1:38 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)UBSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- UBS (NYSE:UBS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.49.
- Net income $1.82B, estimate $1.63B
- Operating income of $8.71B (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
- CET1 Ratio of 14.0%, estimate 13.9% (guidance: ~13%).
- PBT was $2.3B (+14% Y/Y), including net credit loss releases of $28M vs. estimate $2.21B.
- The company said default by a U.S.-based client of its prime brokerage business resulted in an impact on Q1 net profit of $434M.
- The Investment Bank’s results included a $774M loss related to a default by a US-based client of our prime brokerage business.
- Return on CET1 capital was 18.2%.
