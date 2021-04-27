Centene raises 2021 guidance after better-than-expected Q1 results

Apr. 27, 2021
  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) has risen ~1.5% in the pre-market after the company managed to beat the consensus estimates for Q1 2021 revenue and Non-GAAP EPS.
  • Q1 2021 total revenue has risen ~15% YoY to $30B due to the full impact from the WellCare acquisition the ongoing suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. The increase was partially offset by among others the decrease in Marketplace membership.
  • The health benefits ratio has dropped to ~86.8% from ~88.0% in the prior-year quarter indicating the lower medical utilization trends due to the pandemic and lower costs linked to the flu. The higher testing and treatment costs for COVID-19 partly offset the decline.
  • Amid lower acquisition rated expenses, the SG&A expense ratio fell to 8.4% from ~9.9% in Q1 2020 and ~10.3% in Q4 2020.
  • The company had ~$9.6B in cash and cash equivalents as of Q1 2021 compared to ~$10.8B in Q4 2020.
  • Centene has raised full-year revenue guidance for 2021 to $120.1 – 122.1B, a ~3.4% rise at the midpoint from the previously issued guidance. The consensus estimate is $117.8B in revenue for 2021.
  • The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS has been increased to $5.00 - $5.35 reflecting a ~1.0% increase from the previous outlook at the midpoint. The consensus estimate stands at $5.22 per share.
  • “We are increasing our full-year guidance, driven by the positive first-quarter momentum and the tailwinds we expect to persist throughout the months ahead," noted CEO Michael F. Neidorff.
  • Centene remains on track to close the acquisition of Magellan Health in H2 2021 which could provide the company “with additional capabilities to expand access to care and nurture a fully integrated model across behavioral and physical health," Neidorff added.
  • Centene announced the acquisition of Magellan Health in January in a deal valued at $2.2B including debt.
  • A conference call on Q1 2021 earnings is scheduled for today at 8:30 AM EST.
