3M's Q1 profit pushes higher as sales rise across all segments

Apr. 27, 2021 7:27 AM ET3M Company (MMM)MMMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) +1.5% pre-market toward a two-year high after reporting easy Q1 earnings and revenue beats while affirming its full-year outlook.
  • Q1 adjusted earnings improved to $1.62B, or $2.77/share, from $1.31B, or $2.27/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues jumped nearly 10% Y/Y to $8.85B, with gains across all its businesses.
  • By segment, safety and industrial sales jumped 14% Y/Y to $3.33B, transportation and electronics revenues rose 13% to $2.53B, health care sales gained 6.8% to $2.25B, and consumer sales increased 9.8% to $1.37B - all above analyst expectations.
  • 3M reiterates FY 2021 guidance for EPS of $9.20-$9.70, in-line with $9.59 analyst consensus estimate, and total sales growth of 5%-8% (organic local-currency growth of 3%-6%), which translates to $33.79B-$34.76B, in-line with $34.33B consensus; 3M also expects full-year free cash flow conversion in the 95%-105% range.
  • "Our four industry-leading businesses are delivering strong results, while we accelerate 3M's digital transformation and sustainability efforts with significant new goals to improve air and water quality," CEO Mike Roman says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.