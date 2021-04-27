3M's Q1 profit pushes higher as sales rise across all segments
Apr. 27, 2021 By: Carl Surran
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) +1.5% pre-market toward a two-year high after reporting easy Q1 earnings and revenue beats while affirming its full-year outlook.
- Q1 adjusted earnings improved to $1.62B, or $2.77/share, from $1.31B, or $2.27/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues jumped nearly 10% Y/Y to $8.85B, with gains across all its businesses.
- By segment, safety and industrial sales jumped 14% Y/Y to $3.33B, transportation and electronics revenues rose 13% to $2.53B, health care sales gained 6.8% to $2.25B, and consumer sales increased 9.8% to $1.37B - all above analyst expectations.
- 3M reiterates FY 2021 guidance for EPS of $9.20-$9.70, in-line with $9.59 analyst consensus estimate, and total sales growth of 5%-8% (organic local-currency growth of 3%-6%), which translates to $33.79B-$34.76B, in-line with $34.33B consensus; 3M also expects full-year free cash flow conversion in the 95%-105% range.
- "Our four industry-leading businesses are delivering strong results, while we accelerate 3M's digital transformation and sustainability efforts with significant new goals to improve air and water quality," CEO Mike Roman says.