Corning tops Q1 estimates, guides upside quarter as broad-based strength continues
Apr. 27, 2021 7:44 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares are up 1% pre-market after posting first quarter beats where all segments achieved double-digit sales and net income growth on the year.
- Display sales were up 3% sequentially and 15% Y/Y to $863M. Volume was up in the low single digits on the quarter. Glass prices were consistent with Q4, and Corning has announced a moderate glass substrate price increase for Q2.
- Optical Communications sales were up 18% on the year to 937M, driven by infrastructure builds. Specialty Materials sales were up 28%, Environmental Tech was up 38%, and Life Sciences increased 16%.
- FCF was $691M higher on the year to $372M.
- Profitability took a $50M hit from elevated freight and logistics costs.
- “We are off to an outstanding start in 2021. Our success in the first quarter is yet another proof point that we have built a stronger, more resilient company. And we’re confident that we can build on these results to maintain momentum throughout the year," says CEO Wendell Weeks.
- “Multiple events disrupted global supply chains in the first quarter, and we experienced elevated freight and logistic costs that impacted profitability. We expect that these costs will normalize longer term and will begin to decline in the second quarter as we take mitigating actions. We will continue to do what it takes to deliver for our customers," says CFO Tony Tripeny.
- For Q2, Corning forecasts core sales of $3.3-3.5B (consensus: $3.25B) and EPS of $0.49-0.53 (consensus: $0.48).
- Press release.