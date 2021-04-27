Brickell Biotech completes patient enrollment in late-stage sweat disorder study
Apr. 27, 2021 7:46 AM ETBrickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI)BBIBy: SA News Team
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announces the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I study evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.
- Hyperhidrosis is a debilitating condition where a person sweats beyond what is physiologically required for thermoregulation of the body.
- The company also said that another study ((Cardigan II)) testing the treatment has surpassed 50% enrollment.
- The co-primary efficacy endpoints of both studies include the proportion of subjects achieving at least a 2-point improvement on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Measure-Axillary ((HDSM-Ax)) scale, a proprietary and validated patient-reported outcome measure, and change in gravimetric sweat production (GSP), each from baseline to end of treatment.
- The company expects to announce topline results from both studies in the fourth quarter of 2021.