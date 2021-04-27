Airbnb called an online travel stock winner by Needham
Apr. 27, 2021
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)
- Needham initiates coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a Buy rating on its view that the company will be a key beneficiary of the return of travel and for pandemic learnings will lead to outsized growth.
- Analyst Bernie McTernan: "We like ABNB's strategic positioning as a share-taker in the large, online travel market. The company's unique, high-quality platform resonates with customers, leading to a powerful network effect, as we see it. COVID significantly dampened travel but also changed it, we believe, unlocking the value of ABNB to new customers. The realization of lower spend necessary to acquire customers will drive adj. EBITDA growth well in excess of revenue growth as bookings return, we estimate."
- Importantly, McTernan and team are bullish on margin expansion for Airbnb and foresee customer acquisition costs falling.
- The firm assigns a price target of $210 to Airbnb, which works out to 35X the EV/adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2026 discounted back.
- Shares of ABNB are up 0.35% premarket to $175.50.
- Airbnb is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.