Myriad Genetics to sell mypath Melanoma Laboratory for $32.5M
Apr. 27, 2021 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) gains 4.4% premarket after signing an agreement to sell the Myriad myPath Melanoma, Laboratory, to Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) for $32.5M in cash. Castle Bio is a specialty laboratory focused on advanced diagnostics for dermatologic cancers.
- “The divestiture of Myriad myPath Melanoma will allow Myriad to focus on it’s core businesses in Women’s Health, Oncology, and Mental Health and provide growth capital for future investment,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics.
- MyPath Melanoma laboratory offers the myPath Melanoma test, used to guide treatment decisions and ordered by ~20% of dermatopathologists in the country.
- The transaction is expected to close in its fiscal Q2.