JetBlue rallies after guiding for break-even status in Q3
Apr. 27, 2021 7:54 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)JBLUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- JetBlue(NASDAQ:JBLU) rallies after saying it saw a bigger than expected step up in demand for leisure travel beginning in mid-February.
- Operating revenue was down 54% Y/Y to $733M, but beat the consensus mark of $691M.
- CEO update: "Although our EPS remains in negative territory, we have seen meaningful progress in the demand recovery, and have started to gain momentum from the groundwork we have laid to emerge from the crisis as a stronger JetBlue."
- JetBlue ended the quarter with approximately $3.2B in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
- Looking ahead, JetBlue is planning for a revenue decline of 30% to 35% and for unit revenue to significantly improve. On an EBITDA basis, JetBlue expects it will reach breakeven in Q3 and anticipates remaining in positive territory through the end of the year.
- Shares of JetBlue are up 2.15% premarket to $21.01 after the strong forecast.