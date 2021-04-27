Spotify soft launches podcast subscriptions to challenge Apple
Apr. 27, 2021 8:20 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOT, AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) announces paid podcast subscriptions, but the program is having a soft launch in the U.S. and only for select partners with podcasts on the Anchor platform.
- The initial partners include NPR, Mindful in Minutes, and Tiny Leaps, Big Changes. The former will feature ad-free listening for subscribers and the latter two will have exclusive content.
- Podcasters can sign up on a wait list to be in the expanded rollout in the coming months, which will also include the international expansion.
- Participating podcasts will have to pay the fees for processing the subscriptions through Stripe. The creators won't have to pay Spotify anything until 2023, when the company will start taking a 5% cut.
- Podcasts have three pricing options: $2.99, $4.99, and $7.99.
- Subscribers can't subscribe directly through the Spotify app, possibly as a way for Spotify to avoid paying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a cut of the in-app content.
- Last week, Apple rolled out its own paid podcast program but provided few details. Reports suggest that creators can set their own prices and Apple will take its standard 30% cut for the first year before it drops to 15%.