Chesapeake Energy CEO Lawler to depart; Wichterich is interim CEO
Apr. 27, 2021 8:17 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)CHKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) confirms that CEO Doug Lawler will step down effective April 30, and Chair Mike Wichterich will serve as interim CEO until a successor is found.
- Lawler's departure is "not a reflection of his performance or the result of any action on his part," and that the outgoing executive left the company in "a great position for future success," Wichterich said in an email to employees.
- Lawler became Chesapeake's President and CEO as well as a director in 2013 after spending 18 years with Kerr-McGee and then five years at Anadarko Petroleum.
- Chesapeake emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.