Big tech earnings and the ETFs that can be affected

Apr. 27, 2021 9:13 AM ETVanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK), XLG, IVW, QQQ, VUGMGK, XLG, IVW, QQQ, VUGBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
  • The five largest companies in the S&P 500 index are set to report their earnings for the first quarter of 2021. Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon, representing north of $8T in market capitalization, will disclose Q1 earnings throughout the week. Below is their earning schedule.
  • Alphabet: Afternoon of April 27th, 2021.
  • Microsoft: Afternoon of April 27th, 2021.
  • Facebook: Afternoon of April 28th, 2021.
  • Apple: Afternoon of April 28th, 2021.
  • Amazon: Afternoon of April 29th, 2021.
  • With such a significant impact on markets, it's only natural that these companies will affect exchange traded funds and have a ripple out effect. There are many FAANG related ETFs that will be affected, a few ETFs to keep an eye on are the following: (NYSEARCA:MGK), (NYSEARCA:XLG), (NYSEARCA:IVW), (NASDAQ:QQQ), and (NYSEARCA:VUG).
  • The above are just a few ETFs that are heavily weighted to the tech giants. Below is a spreadsheet outlining the total weighted average each ETF has in the above FAANG names.

