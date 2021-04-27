Big tech earnings and the ETFs that can be affected
- The five largest companies in the S&P 500 index are set to report their earnings for the first quarter of 2021. Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon, representing north of $8T in market capitalization, will disclose Q1 earnings throughout the week. Below is their earning schedule.
- Alphabet: Afternoon of April 27th, 2021.
- Microsoft: Afternoon of April 27th, 2021.
- Facebook: Afternoon of April 28th, 2021.
- Apple: Afternoon of April 28th, 2021.
- Amazon: Afternoon of April 29th, 2021.
- With such a significant impact on markets, it's only natural that these companies will affect exchange traded funds and have a ripple out effect. There are many FAANG related ETFs that will be affected, a few ETFs to keep an eye on are the following: (NYSEARCA:MGK), (NYSEARCA:XLG), (NYSEARCA:IVW), (NASDAQ:QQQ), and (NYSEARCA:VUG).
- The above are just a few ETFs that are heavily weighted to the tech giants. Below is a spreadsheet outlining the total weighted average each ETF has in the above FAANG names.
- Technology and growth carried a strong performance throughout the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Market participants will now see how they moved in 2021 and what their momentum can signify moving forward.
- In other technology related news, see how Tesla performed in Q1.