Cyclo Therapeutics posts design protocol of pivotal late-stage study of Trappsol Cyclo
Apr. 27, 2021 9:15 AM ETCyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH)CYTHBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) announces the design of its protocol and is preparing to commence its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo, a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously, in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease type C1 (NPC1), a rare genetic disease affecting 1 in 100K live births globally.
- Both the FDA and EMA are in agreement with the company’s trial protocol and have given clearance to proceed with the study.
- The pivotal Phase 3 study will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 2000 mg/kg of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously and standard of care (SOC) compared to placebo administered intravenously and SOC in patients with NPC1.
- The Phase 3 study intends to enroll at least 93 pediatric (age 3 years and older) and adult patients with NPC1 in at least 23 study centers in 9 countries.
- Patient enrollment is on track to commence in the second quarter of 2021.