Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives nabs $50M wind construction contract in Iowa

  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' (NASDAQ:IEA) unit IEA Constructors was granted the Plymouth Wind Energy Center contract valued at ~$50M by Invenergy, a leading privately-held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions.
  • The award is for the construction of a 200 MW utility-scale wind farm in northwest Iowa.
  • Work on the Plymouth Wind Energy Center commenced in April and is expected to be completed in late 2021.
  • IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project.
  • Until date, IEA has constructed 20+ gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America.
