Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives nabs $50M wind construction contract in Iowa
Apr. 27, 2021 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives' (NASDAQ:IEA) unit IEA Constructors was granted the Plymouth Wind Energy Center contract valued at ~$50M by Invenergy, a leading privately-held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions.
- The award is for the construction of a 200 MW utility-scale wind farm in northwest Iowa.
- Work on the Plymouth Wind Energy Center commenced in April and is expected to be completed in late 2021.
- IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project.
- Until date, IEA has constructed 20+ gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America.