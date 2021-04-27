Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq look for direction as Fed starts two-day meeting
Apr. 27, 2021 9:36 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLE, XLBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The major averages are trading cautiously as the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day policy meeting.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.2% is up after notching a new record, with another round of Big Tech earnings on their way.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is up slightly, while the Dow (DJI) -0.1% is just lower.
- The bond market is likely to be active today and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 1.59%.
- There will be an auction of $62B in 7-year notes this afternoon.
- "The bond vigilantes will certainly be tracking the results in the wake of the dismal February auction that tailed 4.2 bp and March’s tail of 2.4 bp (better, but not strong)," BMO said. "We are retaining our bullish lean on the Treasury market and look for a drift lower in yields as the market transitions past the current pattern of consolidation."
- The auction has the potential to get "UGLY," with bidding metrics weak the last two 7-year auctions, bearish daily momentum and early Fed tapering still a concern amid inflationary pressure, Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank, tweeted.
- Wells Fargo sees support for the 10-year yield at the 50-day simple moving average of 1.55%.
- Six of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) at the top. Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) is the laggard.
- The megacap stocks are also mixed, with Tesla declining and Amazon the biggest gainer.
- Among premarket earnings, GE is down on lower sales, while UPS is rallying on a very strong quarterly report.