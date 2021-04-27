Farmer Bros pops after new $127.5M financing arrangement
Apr. 27, 2021 9:21 AM ETFarmer Bros. Co. (FARM)FARMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) moves up 4.06% in pre-market trading after closing a new $127.5M financing arrangement at a lower cost, led by Wells Fargo Bank.
- The company says it has finalized 4-year credit facilities, which includes $80M asset-backed revolving facility and $47.5M term loan, maturing April 2025.
- This new arrangement would replace the company's existing revolving credit facility which was scheduled to mature in Nov. 2023, providing more borrowing capacity at a lower overall cost of borrowing, report.
- Additionally, it is said to reduce or eliminate many negative covenants in the existing facility.
- "We’re pleased to enter into this new financing arrangement, which provides greater flexibility in leveraging our significant real estate holdings and equipment in addition to our traditional ABL assets, and is an important step in preserving our financial liquidity and further solidifying our capital structure," says CFO Scott Drake.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund the repayment of amounts borrowed under the asset-backed revolving credit facility at any time without premium or penalty.
- Now Read: Airbnb called an online travel stock winner by Needham