AeroVironment inks $26M contract by U.S. Special Operations Command
Apr. 27, 2021 9:22 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract on March 31, 2021 by the United States Special Operations Command (or USSOCOM) for ~$26M with $7.2M funded upon receipt.
- The contract includes delivery and integration of Switchblade® 600 tactical missile systems into specialized maritime platforms.
- Delivery scheduled to be completed by January 2023.
- “Our team worked closely with our customers to develop Switchblade 600, a loitering missile system that addresses the increasingly complex needs and mission requirements of counterinsurgency operations and those against peer and near-peer adversaries,” said Brett Hush, AeroVironment VP and product line GM for tactical missile systems.