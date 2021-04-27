Live from GE's conference call; CEO Culp 'playing for the long term'
Apr. 27, 2021 9:28 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor18 Comments
- "We are playing for the long term," GE (NYSE:GE) CEO Larry Culp says on a conference call, referencing renewables and the modernization of the energy grid, as well as rebounding air travel and the precision healthcare revolution. Q&A has begun...
- UBS: You talk more about playing offense... Pension problems are almost gone, as well as other headwinds, so can you comment on free cash flow margins? We feel confident about our potential to deliver a high-single digit percentage in 2023 or shortly thereafter.
- BofA: You expect $1.7B in improvements in industrial FCF in Q2. Can you walk us through that with some color? Improvements will be roughly in line with the improvements seen in Q1. That's based on profit and working capital improvements.
- RBC Capital: There's a lot of angst across the industrials about inflation and supply chain disruptions? Where are the pinch points or would it represent headwinds for GE? From a price-cost perspective, we're clearly seeing some price pressure, but we've been able to mitigate that in Q1. Supply issues are occurring more where we see more growth, like Healthcare. Calling it a nuisance would be an understatement, but we're handling it.
- Wolfe Research: Question about insurance. What's the future for the unit? We're not quite ready to say today that we're going to something strategic with insurance. We're going to continue to explore options, but we're more focused on out four industrial segments.
- Citigroup: Could you give us more color on execution in Healthcare? Despite a choppy top-line due to the pandemic, the unit has done a heck of a job on margins and cash. That's where we've pushed decentralization the furthest, as well as our lean culture. We can see putting more money back into the business to drive growth in digital and new products.
- Melius Research: How important is net price in turning around things in Renewables? When we talk about selectivity of contracts and projects... that is about price and margins, as well as risk and conditions. A good bit of what you're seeing in onshore wind and increasingly in grid... we're going back after the business where we are well-positioned and where we have a better risk profile.
- Following the session, GE shares have pared losses, now down 0.4% premarket after slipping on lower sales numbers and restructuring charges.